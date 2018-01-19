Mozilla Communities Speaker Series #PrivacyMonth

As a part of the Privacy Month initiative, Mozilla volunteers are hosting a couple of speaker series webinars on Privacy, Security and related topics. The webinars will see renowned speakers talking to us about their work around privacy, how to take control of your digital self, some privacy-security tips and much more.



Please find the more info on how to join calls here, https://public.etherpad-mozilla.org/p/privacymonth-speaker-series-1