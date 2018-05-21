Mozilla Weekly Project Meeting
The regular Monday Mozilla Project meeting.
The agenda for this meeting is online.
Try the new AirMozilla live streaming here: https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/Event.htm?ShowKey=44908&DisplayItem=E249168. Webcasts will slowly be migrated from the legacy AirMozilla platform (this one) to the new AirMozilla (airmo.mozilla.org) through the end of June 2018. Legacy AirMozilla will be decommissioned July 2018.
Start time:
Location: Mountain View Commons
Duration: 17 minutes
Channels: Main, Mozilla Project Meeting
Tags:
monday
Views since archived: 28