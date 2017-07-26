NSF WINS Bay Area Meet-Up
Mozilla and the National Science Foundation are partnering to give away $2M in prizes for wireless solutions that help connect the unconnected, keep communities connected following major disasters and which make use of existing urban infrastructure. Learn more about these Challenges and hear from experts in the field of community wireless networking by watching the opening panel during this Bay Area meet-up.
Start time:
Location: SFO Commons
Duration: 1 hour 20 minutes
Channel: Main
Tags:
networking,
wireless,
national science foundation,
nsf,
challenge
Views since archived: 32