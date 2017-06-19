Rep. Eshoo Net Neutrality Roundtable

Congresswoman Anna Eshoo (D-CA) will convene a roundtable to discuss the impacts of net neutrality and the consequence of eviscerating the policy. Eshoo will hear from CEOs of several technology companies in Silicon Valley, a librarian, and Counselor to former FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler, Gigi Sohn, on how the current net neutrality rules ensure a free and open internet.



On May 18th FCC Chairman Ajit Pai began the process of overturning critical net neutrality rules that were put in place in 2015. Pai intends to remove protections that advance competition, innovation, small businesses and entrepreneurs, benefitting only the interests of the largest Internet Service Providers (ISPs).