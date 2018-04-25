The Joy of Coding - Episode 137

Unscripted, unplanned, uncensored, and true to life, watch what a Firefox Desktop engineer does to close bugs and get the job done.

Start time:
Location: Live OBS-1 Remote (Toronto)
Duration: 1 hour 32 minutes
Channels: Livehacking, Main

Tags: hacks, desktop, electrolysis, livehacking, firefox, livecode, livehack, platform, live, javascript

Agenda: https://www.evernote.com/l/AbJPtC2kaMlA1JbaJIm--Jqt4uJcoe24lEw

Episode guide: https://mikeconley.github.io/joy-of-coding-episode-guide/

Backchannel is #livehacking on irc.mozilla.org.
Views since archived: 24

