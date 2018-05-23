This video is currently being transcoded.
Weekly SUMO Community Meeting
This is the SUMO weekly call.
This event is being streamed on New AirMozilla: https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/Event.htm?ShowKey=44908&DisplayItem=E249147. Webcasts will slowly be migrated from the legacy AirMozilla platform (this one) to the new AirMozilla (airmo.mozilla.org) through the end of June 2018. Legacy AirMozilla will be decommissioned July 2018.
We meet as a community every Wednesday 9:00 am Pacific
https://www.worldtimebuddy.com/
Start time:
Channels: Main, SUMO Meeting Channel
Tags:
community,
contribute,
sumo
Comments
Loading comments. Please wait…
You must be signed in to post comments.