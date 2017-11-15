Weekly SUMO Community Meeting November 15, 2017

NOTE:
Due to circumstances beyond our control there is a 5 minute gap at the beginning of the video - Apologies for the inconveniences!

This is the SUMO weekly call.
We meet as a community every Wednesday 17:00 - 17:30 UTC

The etherpad is here: https://public.etherpad-mozilla.org/p/sumo-2017-11-15

Start time:
Duration: 15 minutes
Channels: Main, SUMO Meeting Channel

Tags: community, contribute, sumo

https://public.etherpad-mozilla.org/p/sumo-2017-11-15

Views since archived: 3

Small (640x380) Big (896x504)

WebM (HD) , Mpeg4 (HD)
To download, right-click and select "Save Link As..."

Comments

Loading comments. Please wait…

You must be signed in to post comments.